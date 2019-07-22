WATCH: Unbelievably brilliant dubbing of 1982 All Ireland Final commentary over Shane Lowry winning The Open

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

WATCH: Unbelievably brilliant dubbing of 1982 All Ireland Final commentary over Shane Lowry winning The Open

WATCH: Unbelievably brilliant dubbing of 1982 All Ireland Final commentary over Shane Lowry winning The Open

Two of Offaly's best sporting moments have been brought together in genius fashion. 

Of all the posts on Social Media since Shane Lowry won The open yesterday afternoon, this is absolutely hands down the winner. It's even better than Shane Ross getting his picture taken in front of the scoreboard.....

Sit back, watch and listen to this work of art. It could bring a tear to a proud Offaly eye.... Take a bow Darth Monty....

MORE TO WATCH: Brilliant rendition of the Offaly Rover rings out at The Open Championship to celebrate Shane Lowry's win