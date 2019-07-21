REVEALED: Bookies forced into huge payout after Shane Lowry's Open win

Shane Lowry has hit the bookies for a fortune after his Open win at the weekend.

On a wet and miserable Sunday evening in County Antrim, Shane Lowy created history at Royal Portrush Golf Club becoming the fifth Irishman to win the Open Championship after Fred Daly, Padraig Harrington, Darren Clarke and Rory McIlroy.

32-year old Lowry, from Clara, took control of the 148th Open Championship on Saturday after producing the second ever round of 62 in Open history to secure his lead at 16 under, four shots clear of Tommy Fleetwood.

But the writing was soon on the wall as he shot a perfect round on Sunday to become the new champion in claiming his first ever major.

Lowry was 45/1 at the start of the Open Championship which resulted in a large pay out for BoyleSports that went well into a six-figure sum, it has been revealed.

The last time there was a pay out this big in golf was after Padraig Harrington won all three of his majors in 2007 and 2008.

Shane Lowry is now just 7/1 to win a major in 2020 and 25/1 to win back to back Open Championships.

Back in 2015, Lowry won the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and was on the shortlist for the RTE Sports Personality of the Year award, but it was Michael Conlan who won.

This year however, Shane Lowry could become the next golfing hero to win the award with his odds slashed into 1/6 from 66/1 making him the shortest priced favourite in the ante post book so far this year, taking over from Katie Taylor and Ruby Walsh.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Shane Lowry produced his best golf this week to land the Open Championship and his first ever major. We make him 7/1 to win a major in 2020 and 25/1 to win the back to back Open Championships. It was wonderful to see the Irishman collect the Claret Jug at Royal Portrush, but we have been left counting the cost after punters got on early at a whopping 45/1."

She added: “Golf has a very good record when it comes to the RTE Sports Personality of the Year award with the sport winning over seven awards including Padraig Harrington, Graeme McDowell and Rory McIlroy. Shane Lowry is 1/6 to win the award, cut from 66/1 making him the shortest priced favourite so early in the year. But even with more sporting events to come like the Rugby World Cup and GAA football and hurling finals, it will be hard to top what the Offaly man has achieved this year."