Twitter explodes with messages of congratulations for Open Champion Shane Lowry

Shane Lowry has won the Open Championship with six shots to spare over the field.

He shot an excellent one over par final round in atrocious conditions to finish on 15 under par.

And it's no surprise that Twitter has exploded with messages of congratulations for the Offaly man.

What a performance, what bottle, what skill! He won it yesterday with a master class and just had to hold his nerve today... Unbelievable performance and no more than he deserves! Won't be his last Major! Mark my words! Up @ShaneLowryGolf Up Offaly! Up Ireland! #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/S0aGeCjdsM

Shane Lowry’s interview post-Claret Jug presentation... “I can’t WAIT to wake up tomorrow morning.” Going straight on my Top Sports Quotes list. What a win. What a guy. #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/YYiT0EUhXI — Elaine Buckley (@ElaineBucko) July 21, 2019

Impossible not to smile back at him. The most likeable of sports stars and he is a star. Ole, Ole, Ole! #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/YZYbN33RbF — Bernard O'Toole (@BernardOToole) July 21, 2019

So so proud of fellow Clara man Shane Lowry. Unbelievable achievement. He's just champion. — Eddie Cunningham (@ecunninghamcars) July 21, 2019

Wow. This is emotional. Good boy Lowry.Composed and ruthless...Enjoy sinking a few dozen. — Ronan O Gara (@RonanOGara10) July 21, 2019

Talk to ya later folks we are gonna PARTY!!!! #TEAMLOWRY — Esker Hills Golf (@EskerHills) July 21, 2019

So deserved...well done Shane. May the Irish drain Ireland of guiness tonight in helping you celebrate. Keep smiling Shane — Daniele Uboldi (@duboldi) July 21, 2019

Sport speaks all languages & to all, as it brings people together, but Irishman @ShaneLowryGolf winning the @TheOpen on the island of Ireland is perhaps the greatest single unifying force in the history of sport on an island that time & time again punches way above its weight. — Joe Ó Muircheartaigh (@muirioch) July 21, 2019

I don't think there will be a more popular winner of the open. Class from, @ShaneLowryGolf — matt Maloney (@matiu40) July 21, 2019

Shane, Shane, Shane Lowry well done the whole@of Ireland behind you today. #ClaretJug full of Guinness tonight. #HatsOff — Amy Swail (@atswail) July 21, 2019

I don't know a whole lot about golf but I do know one thing, Shane Lowry will never have to buy another Guinness in Ireland ever again in his life. — Dr. Thunder (@DrThunder10) July 21, 2019

Congratulations Shane Lowry.

The greatest ever achievement by any Offaly sportsperson. — Michael Dolan (@DolanMdol1) July 21, 2019

Wow, what a feeling that must be. And what a performance. Congratulations @ShaneLowryGolf ⛳️ — michael owen (@themichaelowen) July 21, 2019

And breathe .... Congratulations Shane - what a victory.

What a smile.

What a winner.

@ShaneLowryGolf pic.twitter.com/0Ikr2e0lJD — Ian Dempsey (@IanDempsey) July 21, 2019

Congratulations to @ShaneLowryGolf on winning The Open Championship. A truly wondrous and seemingly nerveless performance in front of his home supporters. Incredible scenes. What a triumph. What a day for Ireland. Well played. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 21, 2019