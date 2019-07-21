Twitter explodes with messages of congratulations for Open Champion Shane Lowry

Shane Lowry has won the Open Championship with six shots to spare over the field. 

He shot an excellent one over par final round in atrocious conditions to finish on 15 under par. 

And it's no surprise that Twitter has exploded with messages of congratulations for the Offaly man.