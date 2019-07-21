Weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann for the coming week

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week is for a mix of weather with warm, sunny weather early in the week set to be replaced by wetter weather later in the week.

The weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann for Monday is for it to be mainly dry and very warm day for much of the country with spells of sunshine. It will be cloudier along parts of the west and south coast with patchy drizzle. Highest temperatures of 20 to 26 degrees, just a little cooler on western coasts. Southwest breezes will be moderate to fresh with strong winds again along west coasts.

According to the forecast, Monday night will be mainly dry however, there will be some patches of mist and drizzle. It will be very mild and humid with temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday is for it to be mainly dry again and the day will brighten up after a misty start with some sunny spells developing. It will become cloudier in the west in the evening. It will continue very warm and humid with highest temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees with moderate southerly breezes, coolest in the south and warmest over the northern half of the country. On Tuesday night, outbreaks of rain will develop along the west coast.

Chart shows forecast pressure and precipitation every 6 hours for 7 days.https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/szlTQvzoaw — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 21, 2019

According to Met Eireann, there will be a return to wetter conditions on Wednesday. It will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of showery rain moving eastwards across the country. There'll be some decent dry periods also. Highest temperatures of 19 to 22 degrees with light to moderate southerly breezes. During Wednesday night, persistent or heavy rain will develop in the southwest and will spread northeastwards overnight.

The weather forecast for Thursday for Ireland is for the wet weather to continue. According to Met Eireann, the morning will be wet with widespread rain, which will be heavy at times. The rain will clear northwards with showers following. Highest temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees with fresh, gusty southerly winds, which will ease in the evening and early night.

Friday will be a bright, fresh day with sunny spells and some scattered showers. highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees with light to moderate southwest breezes.

According to Met Eireann, at the moment it looks like next weekend will bring spells of rain or showers at times.