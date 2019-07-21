Disqualified driver in Midlands facing court after been caught using phone while driving

Already disqualified driver in Midlands caught on mobile phone while driving

A driver in the Midlands, who was already disqualified from driving, is facing a trip to court.

The driver was stopped by Gardai in Longford after being spotted holding and operating a mobile phone while driving. 

The driver was found to be disqualified from driving for three years and the vehicle had no Certificate of Road Worthiness.

