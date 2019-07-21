Disqualified driver in Midlands facing court after been caught using phone while driving
A driver in the Midlands, who was already disqualified from driving, is facing a trip to court.
The driver was stopped by Gardai in Longford after being spotted holding and operating a mobile phone while driving.
The driver was found to be disqualified from driving for three years and the vehicle had no Certificate of Road Worthiness.
Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped this driver for holding and operating a mobile phone while driving. Driver found to be disqualified from driving for 3 years. No Certificate of Road Worthiness. Proceedings to follow. pic.twitter.com/RUa9USRP6Z— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 21, 2019
