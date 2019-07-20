WATCH: Shane Lowry hits incredible shot from the rough at The Open in Royal Portrush

Shane Lowry has just hit an incredible shot that set up another birdie at The Open Championship in Royal Portrush.

After a wayward drive, Lowry hit this outrageous recovery to set up a birdie to move into the lead on his own. 

And not surprisingly, the crowd went absolutely mad as the ball edged its way to the hole.