Truck driver fined €800 and disqualified for his risky load
So, here's a question. What do you do if you have three vehicles to transport but only one inadequate truck?
Well here's what you shouldn't do - as spotted by gardai in Limerick recently.
The driver was fined €800 and disqualified from driving for three months
Recently at a Limerick Court this driver received €800 fine & was disqualified from driving for 3 months for driving this contraption through the City Centre! If moving loads, pls make sure they are secured & carried correctly. Don't take a chance & put other road users at risk pic.twitter.com/i4obrKqxmx— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 17, 2019
