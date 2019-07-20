Truck driver fined €800 and disqualified for his risky load

So, here's a question. What do you do if you have three vehicles to transport but only one inadequate truck?

Well here's what you shouldn't do - as spotted by gardai in Limerick recently. 

The driver was fined €800 and disqualified from driving for three months