Offaly school granted permission to construct new facility for students
An Offaly school has been granted planning permission from Offaly County Council to build new facilities.
The plan will see the construction of a single storey temporary structure at Oaklands Community College.
The 100m2 structure will be used as an arts and crafts classroom. The development will also include relocating five car parking spaces and an additional two spaces.
