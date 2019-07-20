WATCH: Crowd goes absolutely mad as Shane Lowry sinks monster putt at The Open

Shane Lowry is the joint leader at The Open Championship in Royal Portrush heading into the weekend.

The Offaly man has shot back to back four under par rounds and it tied with JB Holmes at the top with Tommy Fleetwood and Lee Westwood a shot behind. Shane is back on course at 3.50pm today.

And the crowds in Royal Portrush will be cheering on the Offaly man and will be hoping for more monster putts like this one on the 10th on Friday.