Offaly kitten survives being thrown in river in a bag

The Offaly SPCA has revealed the harrowing story of this young kitten's incredible survival.

They described the dumping of Sophie and her siblings in a bag in a river as horrific, despicable and traumatic.

Sophie was found clinging to the bag at the edge of a local river while all three of her siblings died.

Sophie was said to be 'screaming' for her mother when she was discovered dumped.

The kitten was afraid and hissed and stamped at Offaly SPCA volunteers when they first took her in.

The four-week-old kitten has now come around and allows volunteers to pick her up and cuddle her having made a miraculous recovery.

She even purred within the first hour of being in the organisation's care.

Offaly SPCA are hoping that a forever home can be found for Sophie when she's old enough.

You can find out more on the Offaly SPCA Facebook page.