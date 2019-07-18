Risk of localised flooding as Met Eireann issues Status Yellow Rainfall Warning

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Rainfall Warning for parts of Ireland for Friday stating that there is a risk of localised flooding.

Met Eireann states that there will be rain followed by heavy, possibly thundery downpours which could lead to accumulations of 25 to 40 mm with the risk of localised flooding.

The warning is in place from 8am on Friday, July 19 until 8pm on Friday evening.

The warning is in place for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford and Westmeath.

