International company seeks permission for extension in Tullamore

A major international company is applying for an extension to its plant in Tullamore.

Zoetis is a global animal health company dedicated to supporting its customers and their businesses in ever better ways. They deliver quality medicines and vaccines, support and education.

The development will be submitted to Offaly County Council for planning approval in the coming weeks.

It consists of a 608m2 extension to the company's existing unit at the IDA Business & Technology Park at Sragh, Tullamore.

The extension would be to the rear of the existing facility and would consist of warehousing, a laboratory, plant room and ancillary accommodation.

Zoetis want to also construct a depressed loading dock and canopy, service yard and a gas storage area. The plans also involve the separating of a standalone ESB substation and switch room and a generator enclosure and fuel tank.

New windows to the side and rear elevations of the existing building, as well as new boundary fencing and entrance gates, are also included for consideration.

