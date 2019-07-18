Offaly church seek permission to build new rectory and garage

The Select Vestry of St Brendan's Church of Ireland in Birr is to apply to Offaly County Council for planning permission for a new rectory and garage.

The church plans to construct a storey and a half rectory and a single-storey domestic garage at Glebe Lands, Glebe Street, Birr, Co Offaly.

The project will form new entrance walls and piers to existing and proposed rectories and all associated site works.

The development is within the curtilage of protected structures as listed on the Record of Protected Structures within the Birr Town & Environs Development Plan 2010-2016 (extended to 2020).

The plans are due to be submitted to Offaly County Council for consideration in the coming weeks.