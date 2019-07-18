Plans to knock Offaly filling station and build nine new houses

Plans have been unveiled to demolish a filling station and house in Mucklagh to make way for nine new homes.

Hanney Properties Ltd intend to apply to Offaly County Council for planning permission for the development of the existing site in Mucklagh.

The development will consist of the demolition of an existing house, canopy and shop with the decommissioning of fuel tanks and the construction of nine new houses.

The development will consist of eight two-storey three-bed detached houses and one two-storey three-bed house on the site.

The project includes all associated site works and will be forwarded to Offaly County Council for consideration in the coming weeks.