Cribbin wants council to take charge of Dunnes Stores road in Edenderry

Cllr Noel Cribbin has called for the Carrick Link road, known locally as the Dunnes Stroes road, in Edenderry to be taken in charge by Offaly County Council.

The Fine Gael councillor raised the issue at the Edenderry Municipal District meeting last week.

He said the road and the long-standing issues associated with it needs to be resolved as soon as possible.

Cllr Cribbin claims that "both the Council and the developers have carried out their required works, however, Irish Water are dragging their heels and seem to have no urgency to sign off on their works."

"This delay is causing havoc in this area which is used by many but with caravans, abuse, dumping and unsociable behaviour going on there, many users have left this area," Cllr Cribbin added.

"The amount of dumping going on there is unreal and until this area is taken in charge there is nothing the council can do to move the caravans off the site."

Cllr Cribbin was due to meet with Irish Water this week and he says he will continue to strongly recommend that this area is taken in charge and given back to the locals that use and respect it.

Also raised by Cllr Cribbin was the playground in Edenderry and suggested all playgrounds in the county be taken in charge by Offaly County Council.

He said it’s very unfair at the moment with the council in charge of several playgrounds in the county but not having any part to do with Edenderry, Rhode and Daingean.

"In all three areas the committees are very small and a big burden is being put on very few to run and maintain their playgrounds," he concluded.