Local workplaces urged to take part in Offaly relay series

The inaugural Midland Staff Relays race takes place on Wednesday, August 14 next in the IDA Business & Technology Park, Tullamore from 7pm onwards.

Registration starts at 5.30pm. Entry costs €100 for teams of four, with each team member running one leg of the 4km route. This event is limited to 100 teams and competitors are expected to take part from all over the region in what is the Midlands first-ever staff relay.

The event is organised as by Tullamore and District Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Athlone based RBK.

Speaking at the launch of the event in Tullamore Harriers on Friday evening last, David Gleeson, Managing Partner with RBK said RBK are delighted to be the flagship sponsor of this event.

"It is a fantastic opportunity for all concerned to participate in a healthy, alternative evening out in a fun and relaxed environment. We are delighted to be involved and are looking forward to the event championed by Chamber member, Darren Butler, himself an accomplished athlete, who points to the success of similar events in the Dublin region over the past number of years."

"We hope that teams from different companies in the region and teams from within firms will compete in the relay," outlined Darren.

"We'ee trying to make it a different staff night out and hope that some of the larger firms will enter a number of teams. There could be a fun competitive element between teams within companies and between firms operating in the same sector such as bankers taking on other bankers."

"The whole idea is really a bit of fun."

The organisers; headed by Chamber President Roger Guiney, are confident the event will prove a huge success and extend their thanks to main sponsors, RBK together with Bank of Ireland, Supermacs, Leavy's Centra and Cahill's Jewellers.

To register for the Midlands Staff Relay log onto www.popupraces.ie and follow updates on facebook with #midlandstaffrelays