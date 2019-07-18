Offaly woman in Ireland 7s squad for Rugby Europe Grand Prix in Ukraine

Offaly's Megan Burns has been named in the Ireland Women’s 7s side competing in the Rugby Europe Grand Prix in Ukraine this weekend

The Women’s team also includes three uncapped players in Stephanie Carroll, Lucinda Kinghan and Dorothy Wall.

Kinghan and Wall have both come through the Ireland Women’s 7s pathway and have lined out in green at U18s level, while Carroll was awarded Women’s AIL Try of the Year at this year’s AIL Awards, for her score with her club Railway Union.

Emily Lane captains the team who will face Spain, Italy and Wales in Pool C. The tournament takes place at the Dynamo Stadium, Kiev.

Games from the tournaments will be streamed live via www.rugbyeurope.tv.

IRELAND WOMEN’S 7s Squad (2019 Rugby Europe Grand Prix, 2nd Leg, Kharkiv, Ukraine) Saturday, July 20 - Sunday, July 21):

Kathy Baker (Blackrock College/Leinster)

Claire Boles (Railway Union/Ulster)

Megan Burns (Tullamore/Leinster)

Stephanie Carroll (Railway Union) *

Anna Doyle (Tullow & Railway Union/Leinster)

Aoife Doyle (Shannon & Railway Union/Munster)

Katie Heffernan (Mullingar & Railway Union/Leinster)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)

Lucinda Kinghan (Railway Union/Ulster) *

Emily Lane (Mallow/Munster)

Deirbhile Nic A Bhaird (Old Belvedere/Munster)

Dorothy Wall (Fethard/Munster) *