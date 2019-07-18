Two Offaly men in Ireland 7s squad for Rugby Europe Grand Prix

Two Offaly players have been named in the Ireland Men’s squad for the Rugby Europe Grand Prix in Poland this weekend.

The men’s side selected for the tournament in Łódź, which takes place at the Municipal Stadium, includes uncapped players in Lansdowne’s Jack O’Sullivan, Terenure’s Adam LaGrue and Dublin University’s Max O’Reilly. O’Reilly was a late call-up to the Ireland U20 squad at the World Championships in Argentina in June.

The Offaly men involved are mainstay Jordan Conroy and fellow Tullamore man Cormac Izuchukwu.

Jack Kelly captains the side that are drawn in Pool B with Wales, Italy and hosts Poland.

Games from the tournament will be streamed live via www.rugbyeurope.tv.

IRELAND MEN’S 7s Squad (2019 Rugby Europe Grand Prix, 2nd Leg, Łódź. Poland) Saturday, July 20 - Sunday, July 21):

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers)

Sean Cribbin (Suttonians & Old Belvedere)

Jack Daly (Garryowen)

Cormac Izuchukwu (Old Wesley)

Jack Kelly (Dublin University)

Terry Kennedy (St. Mary’s College)

Adam LaGrue (Terenure College) *

Adam Leavy (Lansdowne)

Hugo Lennox (Clontarf)

Max O’Reilly (Dublin University) *

Jack O’Sullivan (Lansdowne)*

Mark Roche (Blackrock College)

* Denotes uncapped players