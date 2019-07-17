Ballycumber streetscape to get facelift as works get go-ahead

Ballycumber is set for a facelift thanks to public realm and streetscape works given the planning go-ahead by Offaly County Council this week.

The works, which will be part-funded under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme for completion this year. Councillors supported the works at the July meeting of OCC on Monday, July 15.

The site of the works runs from the bridge on the R436 through the village centre to the west of the entrance to the Sycamores housing estate.

The works will last for a couple of months and will include the construction of new footpaths and paved areas, the construction of a new kerb line, the reconfiguration of the junction at Gavin's corner, the construction of a new pedestrian crossing, the upgrade and extension of public lighting, landscaping, tree planting and the provision of street furniture.

Following a public consultation, OCC has agreed to a number of changes to the original development.

It has committed to the alteration of footpaths on the south eastern end of the scheme in order to keep the footpaths away from the building line.

OCC has also said agreed to the reconfiguration of parking areas east of the shop and post office to provide on-street parking in this area.

The development will now go to the construction phase.