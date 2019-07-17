Clara gets green light for new streetscape works

Streetscape works under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme in Clara have been given the go-ahead by Offaly County Council.

Councillors approved the plans at the July meeting of Offaly County Council on Monday, July 15.

The public realm works will take place on Church Street, Egan's Lane and Main Street and will take approximately two months to complete.

It's understood the works will commence in the coming months with local councillor Frank Moran requesting that the works be completed by the end of November so as not to disrupt the Christmas period in the town.

The works include the construction of new footpaths and paved areas, the lining of on-street parking, the construction of a new pedestrian crossing, the upgrading of two existing crossings, landscaping, tree planting and the placement of street furniture.

The initial plans provided for the restriction of Egan's Lane to a one-way traffic system but on foot of a number of submissions and representations, this plan has been abandoned Egan's Lane will operate a two-way system.

It was feared the restriction would adversely affect stop and shop traffic on Egan's Lane and following a traffic study, the executive of Offaly County Council agreed and pledged to keep the road a two-way street for traffic.

Also on foot of their public consultation, the council removed provision for a footpath and landscaping work between the new pedestrian crossing and the existing one on Church Street.

The works were approved by councillors having been officially proposed and seconded by Cllrs Frank Moran and Neil Feighery.