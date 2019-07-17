TD calls on Minister to approve and progress new Offaly school

Sinn Fein TD Brian Stanley is calling on Education Minister Joe McHugh TD to give the go-ahead for Laois/Offaly Education & Training Board (LOETB) to move ahead with construction of the new school for Oaklands Community College in Edenderry.

Deputy Stanley said: “A new building for this school is badly needed. There are almost 800 pupils attending, which the current building is inadequate to cope with and there is an over-reliance on prefabs. Another prefab is now due to be added to accommodate the increasing number of pupils in the coming year. This is only a stop-gap solution.

"The site of the existing school is very restricted and too small for the growing number of pupils. A new 12-acre site has been secured on the new link road near Dunnes Stores and approval in principle has been given for a new school to cater for up to 1000 pupils. This is to be welcomed as it is long overdue."

"However, the process is held up as a “Service Level Agreement’’(SLA) between LOETB and the Department of Education needs to be completed. This is awaiting final sign off by Minister Joe McHugh."

"The completion of the SLA is holding up the next stage, which is the appointment of a design team for the new college," Deputy Stanley explained.

"I am calling on the Education Minister to give the final go-ahead for this project. The community in Edenderry and the surrounding area have been waiting a long time for a new secondary school."