Busy Tullamore shop holding massive sale as it gets ready to close down

A busy shop in Tullamore is holding a massive sale as it gets set to close down.

B2K on Main Street is awash with signs announcing the closing down sale with up to 70% off some items.

The shop sells a wide variety of items and signs in the window state that there is 10% off on every purchase. For example, there is €5 off on every €50 spent, €6 off on every €60 spent etc.

The shop is located beside Millenium Square on Main Street.