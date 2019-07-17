WATCH: Hardy Buck hilariously interviews for the job as Shane Lowry's caddy

Shane Lowry is preparing to take on the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush this week, but not before staging an interview process for a new caddy.

The tongue-in-cheek clip appeared on Paddy Power's social media channels on Tuesday with the Clara man tasked with interviewing Owen Colgan of Hardy Bucks fame for the job

The result, as you can see below, is hilarious. If the video doesn't work, you can view it in full by clicking here.

Owen has a bad bladder (not the best during a four-hour round of golf) and says the reason he wants the job is because he's skint!

Lowry tees off alongside Phil Mickelson and South African Branden Grace on Thursday morning at the Northern Ireland course.

