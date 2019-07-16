One man killed and second airlifted to hospital after two car crash in Tramore

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a two vehicle road traffic collision on the N25 in Waterford. The incident occurred at Carrolls Crossing, Tramore at approximately 3.30pm.

A man in his 70s was fatally injured when his car was involved in a collision with another vehicle. He was pronounced dead at scene and his body was removed to the mortuary in Waterford University Hospital where a post-mortem is expected to take place.



The male driver in the second car (male in his 20s) received serious but non life threatening injuries and was airlifted to Cork University Hospital. A passenger also in this car, was uninjured.

A technical and forensic examination of the scene is underway and the road remains closed.Diversions are currently in place and traffic from Dungarvan/Waterford, using the N25 are advised to divert via Portlaw / Kilmacthomas.

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses to contact Tramore Garda Station on 051-391620, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.