Offaly councillor welcomes free access Wi-Fi along Edenderry canal

Offaly councillor Robert Mc Dermott has welcomed the upcoming arrival of an open Wi-Fi access spot along the Grand Canal in Edenderry.

"This is great news for North Offaly as it provides free public access to Wi-Fi throughout the county. Earlier this year free public Wi-Fi was provided along the Shannon in Shannon Bridge, Banagher and Shannon Harbour," Cllr McDermott explained.

The plan for 2019 is to provide Wi-Fi along the Greenway of the Grand Canal, which will see connections at Edenderry, Daingean, Tullamore, Pollagh and Shannon Harbour.

"This scheme will improve the connectivity of communities in Offaly and enable the Council to support the flagship tourism and recreation projects that they are working towards in the county," the Fianna Fail man added.

The initial access point will be the Harbour in Edenderry with a plan to include additional areas in Edenderry over the next few months.

Cllr Mc Dermott added, “as rural broadband and internet issues are one of my main topics of concern, I am delighted to see

this progress, which enhances our area from a communications point of view as well as enhancing our profile as a tourism destination."

This project is funded by Offaly County Council and the Department of Rural and Community Development.

"I would also like to commend the Area Engineer Mark Mahon and the Council staff for the road works that were completed recently in Rhode, Ballybryan and Clonmore. These issues were raised a lot during the recent Local Election canvass and it is great to see that they are now concluded. The council have also done a lot of grass cutting recently which is much

appreciated by the local residents."