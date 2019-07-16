Offaly County Council agree €10 land lease with local community for brilliant reason

Offaly County Council have ratified a 20-year lease of a 0.47-acre piece of land to a community group in Moneygall for the sum of €10 per year.

The lease of the land at Elderberry Drive, Moneygall to the Moneygall Development Association was approved by councillors at the July meeting of OCC on Monday, July 15.

The small site is currently home to a multi-use games area and is adjacent to the popular playground secured and built by Moneygall Development Association in 2012.

The association already has a 20-year lease in place for the playground lands, commenced in 2012. The site of the mutli-use games area is the subject of this new deal.

Offaly County Council said it was proposing the move to councillors "so that Moneygall Development Association can continue to provide a quality for the local community."

It was supported by members.