Offaly councillors express huge concern and seek urgent meeting with Bord na Mona

Offaly County Council are to seek an urgent meeting with Bord na Mona bosses as fears grow for potential closures and job losses at power stations in the county.

Concern expressed by councillors and OCC management at the July meeting of members on Monday, July 15, comes less than a week after it was announced almost 150 Bord na Mona workers were either being laid off or placed on unpaid leave in Lanesboro, Co Longford.

70 permanent employees will be put on temporary unpaid lay-off from Thursday, July 18 and 78 seasonal employees will be laid off immediately.

The decision comes in the wake of ESB suspending the operation of its peat-fired power plant at Lough Ree Power (LRP) in Lanesboro.

Addressing councillors on Monday, Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council, Peter Ormond, said: "The Bord na Mona meeting with us here fixed for September may have to be brought forward in light of the announcement in Longford last week."

He said there had been a reduction in operations at the West Offaly Power Plant in Shannonbridge in the last few weeks, sparking fears among employees.

"We don't want what happened in Longford - an immediate cut-off - to happen here in Offaly. We want time to make the transition and it's very important we have discussions with Bord na Mona on this," he added.

A number of other councillors expressed concern with long-time campaigner Eamonn Dooley saying there were a host of issues for workers. He said a large number being laid off or likely to be laid off are aged 40-60, the older bracket for workers, and he questioned what effect the situation would have on pension funds.

"People would question the viability of the pension fund in place and he asked for clarity on the implications for pensioners, both those already retired and ones soon to be retired," Cllr Dooley added.

Cllr Sean O'Brien said the Bord na Mona move away from peat is "a huge issue that is going to test us." He said Bord na Mona's wind-up of peat production is listed with a 2028 deadline but that "2025 or 2020 looks more likely."

"We're in danger of being sleepwalked into this and I'm not sure Bord na Mona are keeping us in the loop."

Cllr John Leahy referenced "great concern on the ground," saying, "people don't know what direction this is taking."

He said there has been very little action on promises made by Bord na Mona last year with regard to the use of Bord na Mona land or premises for training and re-skilling for laid-off employees to ease the transition.

Cllr Tony McCormack accused Bord na Mona of drip-feeding the council and the public with information and said, "if it wasn't for Cllr Eamonn Dooley getting information on the ground, we'd know a lot less than we do now."

He said closures and lay-offs have the potential to "decimate areas" of the county and said Bord na Mona "must look after the people in these areas."

He called on the company to be "more forthcoming" with information and to be "upfront" with the council.

Cllr Danny Owens said the "urgency on this issues has taken a leap forward in light of Lanesboro," adding that the future of Offaly plants was now firmly in focus.

He questioned whether keeping peat going until 2025 was possible and said: "it's time Bord na Mona stood up to the plate" on requests from the council for a fund to support workers to upskill and transition into new job opportunities.

Chief Executive of Offaly County Council, Anna Marie Delaney admitted there was concern at council level on foot of the Lanesboro announcement last week.

In response to job losses in Offaly earlier this year, Offaly County Council worked to established a Transition Forum with Bord na Mona and local stakeholders. That forum met with Bord na Mona a couple of times and met with Minister Richard Bruton to seek assurances and solutions for workers.

The Chief Executive went on to explain that the forum has now been broadened across the region to include representatives from Kildare, Longford, Westmeath, Roscommon and Laois as well as a host of other employment and education agencies. This forum has now held five or six meetings.

Bord na Mona was due to present to councillors and council management in September but Anna Marie Delaney said she will ask for a "more urgent" meeting if members wanted it. Members agreed that was necessary.

She said from a council point of few, a number of initiatives were being established to help laid-off workers and find new work opportunities, including a business conference relating to the job opportunities through climate action policy changes scheduled for October.