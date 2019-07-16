WATCH: Offaly boy wins tickets to The Open at Portrush thanks to hilarious video

A young Offaly boy has picked up a pair of tickets to this week's Open at Royal Portrush after winning the tournament's 'putt to win the Open' video competition.

Nathaniel and his grandfather Noel will now enjoy the atmosphere at the 148th Open at Royal Portrush after their short film was picked out as the best.

You can watch the winning film here.

The young Castle Barna (Daingean) golfer's clip centred on his desire to leave his dinner and head out for a round of golf, but mammy was being a stickler and insisted he finish his peas.

Nathaniel then comes up with a brilliant solution to dispose of the peas by putting them across the table with his knife to the waiting mouth of his beloved dog Dexter.

On foot of his win, local company Colgan Sports has sponsored some new clubwear for Nathaniel's trip to the Open.

He is looking forward to seeing the likes of Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and local hero Shane Lowry in action at Royal Portrush.