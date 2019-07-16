Offaly TD calls on Minister to abandon plans for 'punitive levy' on Credit Unions

Independent TD Carol Nolan has called on the Minister for Finance & Public Expenditure and Reform, Paschal Donohue, to reconsider his approval for an increase to the Industry Funding Levy on Credit Unions.

Deputy Nolan was speaking after meeting with Credit Union Management and Board Members in Birr.

“The scale of the levy increases and the pressure it will place on Credit Unions is totally unacceptable. As I understand it, Minister Donohue has sanctioned a Central Bank request to raise the levy that will be due from approx. €1.5 million per annum to approx. €7.8 million by the end of 2022."

"As yet it is still unclear if the Minister consulted with the Credit Union Advisory Committee (CUAC), the statutory body established to advise the Minister on credit unions, in advance of this announcement."

"This is a question that the Irish League of Credit Unions (ILCU) have rightfully demanded answers to."

"I want to state that I fully oppose this drastic increase and that I share the view of the ICLU that Minister Donohoe has shown a very poor understanding of the cooperative and community-driven nature of the credit union movement," Deputy Nolan said.

"The Credit Union movement is a deeply responsible and trusted part of the community. It has maintained this reputation when other lending or financial organisations were crashing or were finding their duty of care to customers was severely compromised."

"We need the Minister and indeed the Central Bank to back off and simply allow the Credit Unions the space and financial flexibility they need to continue providing the excellent service they have given communities over the years."

"That is why I will be writing to the Minister requesting a meeting on this issue as a matter of urgency,” concluded Deputy Nolan.