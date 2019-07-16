Housing crisis declared in Offaly as council defends record

A housing crisis has been declared in Offaly on foot of a motion from Cllr Sean O'Brien at the July meeting of Offaly County Council on Monday, July 15.

The newly-elected councillor brought the motion before members and said: "We still have a serious problem and a crisis when it comes to housing and homelessness in this county."

"There hasn't been enough done in the last five years to address the problem," Cllr O'Brien added.

The Tullamore councillor's motion stated: "That Offaly County Council accepts that there is a housing crisis in Offaly and immediately take steps to alleviate this problem. We need to work in conjunction with all stakeholders to ensure the provision of an adequate supply of private and social housing to meet the serious demand which exists."

The motion was carried having been seconded by Cllr Declan Harvey, who said, "the council simply needs to build," adding that HAP, currently used by over 800 people in Offaly, is "not fit for purpose." The use of the word 'crisis' was, however, challenged by a number of councillors in the chamber.

He, along with Cllr John Carroll, said they'd like to see councils given the funding to build their own social housing supply like they used to and said he wanted more done for people with disabilities.

Elaborating on his motion, Cllr Sean O'Brien said developments like a 19-unit estate for elderly people approved on Monday are welcome but added, "they will only scratch the surface."

"We rely too much on HAP, and while it helps some people, it is not the absolute solution." He questioned the cost-effectiveness of HAP given the fact that €276m was spent on the scheme last year. He said it would be cheaper to build houses and would more adequately address the long-standing problems.

"It [HAP] has no security of tenure and a change is needed nationally and locally," Cllr O'Brien added.

"What we want is houses built and I want Offaly County Council, over the next five years, to have a clear policy of building houses and to accelerate the response to this issue." He also called on OCC to put more focus on tackling vacant units and bringing those back into the current stock.

During a presentation on the housing picture in Offaly on Monday afternoon, OCC insisted it was making progress in the area and said it was actually "overachieving" based on some Rebuilding Ireland targets.

The meeting was told 715 people remain on the housing list in Offaly with a further 855 receiving HAP and 301 in leasing or RAS agreements. It was also noted that those on HAP can remain on the social housing list in the hope of a longer-term solution to their need.

The current Offaly County Council social housing stock stands at 1,829 while further solutions are provided through HAP (855), Approved Housing Bodies (510), Rental Accommodation Scheme (133) and Long Term Leasing (184).

The housing report revealed that Offaly County Council had a target of supplying 19 social houses through direct or approved housing agency builds in 2018 but only delivered 15. The council's target for 2019 is 88 with a total of 6 completed by July 2019. OCC has projected it will reach its target of 88 by the end of the year through a variety of direct build and AHB projects ongoing across the county.

Offaly County Council has also been handed increased targets in the areas of acquisitions and leasing having overachieved in these areas in 2018. Having been given a combined target of 14 units through these means in 2018, the council actually supplied 28 directly, and a further 50 through AHB solutions. Their 20119 target for leasing and acquisitions is 48 with 26 already delivered in the first six months of the year.

Offaly County Council also overachieved in terms of HAP targets under the Government's Rebuilding Ireland project, getting 354 people onto the scheme in 2018 having been given a target of 274. They look set to do likewise in 2019 with 102 applicants already placed on HAP so far this year. The end-of-year target is 190.

It was also revealed that OCC has ramped up its buying of existing housing stock over the last three years, a period which saw very little building through direct builds or AHB projects. The council spent €9.4 million on acquisitions from 2016-2018 (inclusive), a massive surge considering it spent just €790,000 in the previous three years.

Between 2016 and the end of the 2018, OCC bought 70 houses at an average cost of €134,000 per unit. So far in 2019, OCC has snapped up 13 properties at a cost of around €2 million.

Councillors reacted to the earlier motion and housing report with a mix of optimism and regret.

Fine Gae councillor Neil Feighery challenged the assertion of Cllr Sean O'Brien on reliance on HAP, noting that the amount spent on the scheme was less than 10% of the figure being spent on the provision of housing by Government under Rebuilding Ireland. He said it was positive that "housing is being ramped up" and that €2.4 billion would be spent by the Government on the building of housing units this year.

"Whether it is through Offaly County Council or elsewhere, the funding for these developments is coming from central Government grants and that shows the Government commitment to tackling this problem."

Cllr John Clendennen said we need to look at the affordable housing problem as well as the social one and said OCC could be buying more. He commended the housing staff on the work being done.

Cllr Frank Moran said: "The council have done huge work with regard to housing in the last two to three years particularly and I wouldn't want it said otherwise outside."

Cllr Noel Cribbin said "there isn't a house to be had in Edenderry," adding that those properties that do come up for rent are posted for €1,300 or €1,400. Remarking on the amount spent on property and land acquisitions in recent years, Cllr Cribbin urged OCC to "keep the chequebook out and buy more land in Edenderry because you'll have no problem filling them."

He said the site of ongoing social housing works at Blundell Wood/Churhview in the town is "the last piece of land the council has in Edenderry to build houses."

Continuing that point, Cllr Liam Quinn said: "The council simply doesn't have large swathes of land to build houses on anymore, and we can't buy up too many properties as it may drive up prices for young couples trying to buy."

"We just have to be careful on that front," he cautioned.

Cllr Quinn welcomed an audit undertaken by OCC revealing hundreds of vacant residential properties in towns across the county but asked for more to be done to act on them. Director of Services, Tom Shanahan, said contact had been made and response was awaited from many and that the council were working all the time to progress vacant properties and return them to use.

Cllr Quinn also pointed out that there are hundreds of empty properties in the countryside too, and that while it may be more difficult to count them and find out about them, there is huge potential to bring some of them back into use also.

He finished by saying: "In fairness to our housing staff, it is big to achieve what we have with the current climate out there; getting workers and progressing many projects."

"We have a great programme of work going there now."

Cllr John Leahy challenged the assertion made in Cllr Sean O'Brien's motion describing the current situation as a crisis, saying he doesn't see it as such. He said: "It was a crisis five years and saying it is a crisis now only serves to criticise our own staff and fails to recognise the work being done now - building is starting."

He said the level of abuse housing staff in Offaly County Council are subjected to has "gone through the roof," adding that, "we need to support those members of staff and the work they are doing."

He concluded by saying, "Offaly County Council are doing a great job."

Cllr Clare Claffey called for a quicker turnaround of council-owned properties as they are vacated, saying she has been made aware of some being left unoccupied for months or even years.

Cllr Danny Owens said: "We'd all like to accelerate projects but given the structures in place with Department, it can't be done much quicker. The work being done is very good and should be supported."

Cllr John Carroll added: "It's always a crisis to those on the housing list but we are dealing with it. We're a long way from getting out of the problems but we are making progress."

Cllr Ken Smollen said: "We have to compliment the council staff for the work being done under the constraints that are there, but to say it is not a crisis is misleading."

"I see it every day; a lot of our own people are being sent out of the county, children are being taken out of schools time and time again. Those who don't see it or deal with it won't ever see the extent but let's be clear, this is a crisis."

Cllr Tony McCormack says in many cases houses are not suitable for people with some in houses too small, and others too big. He also said sometimes the houses are not in the best condition and that HAP is not good enough as a solution. He believes the situation generally is "not good enough at a time the country is as well off as it's ever been."

Director of Services, Tom Shanahan stressed that the challenging work of addressing the housing need in Offaly is continuing and that management are working to further various schemes.

A spokesperson for the housing staff said OCC had to strike a "careful balance" between building and acquisitions so as not to distort the market in terms of others trying to buy.

They said: "New builds are more expensive but they are the better solution, even in terms of energy rating and efficiency. We have also reduced the turnaround time of voided properties and that the council is working with vacant property owners for transitions."

"We do need to look at buying more land to build on but that will be subject to budgetary measures and the county development plan."

The housing section was adamant at the meeting that they are "making progress."