Offaly housing development for elderly gets go-ahead from council

A new housing development specifically for those aged over 55 has been given approval by Offaly County Council.

Offaly County Council, in partnership with Oaklee Housing Association, has committed to building 19 housing units on a 1.9-acre site on the Clonminch Road (R443) in Tullamore.

The Part 8 process of planning for the new estate came before the July meeting of Offaly County Council on Monday, July 15.

The housing units will be used to service the social housing list in Offaly but it has been confirmed that the allocations will be confined to those aged over 55.

The development will consist of 14 two-bed single-storey units and five one-bed single-storey units.

The houses were pursued because of the "current need for social housing" in Tullamore, according to the council. It's understood the houses will also cater for those with disabilities or mobility issues.

A new entrance will be created off the Clonminch Road but the 19-house ring will not have a through road. A green area will be fitted and protected by bollards.

The development underwent considerable public consultation with a total of nine submissions made by members of the public. All submissions came from people living in the Clonminch Road and Limefield residential areas.

In their response to submissions, OCC committed to restricting the allocation of houses to over 55s and a height increase for boundary walls but refused to change the locations of ESB poles and a bus stop and maintained a provision of two car parking spaces per unit.

The council also committed to finishing the gable wall of one of the new houses in brick in accordance with the request of a resident in a facing house at Limefield.

The development received widespread support from councillors with a number of members commending housing staff of the comprehensive public consultation undertaken.

A number of councillors, including Cllr Declan Harvey, requested "more bollards around the green area." "We don't want any unwanted visitors there," he added.

Cllr Neil Feighery said it was "great to see" such a fantastic facility come to fruition and "the level of funding coming from central government" for such projects.

He also called for a long-term commitment to a no-through road in the new estate.

Cllr Tony McCormack welcomed the fact that the units would cater for the elderly and disabled. He said: "It is great to be able to look after the most vulnerable in our society."

He also said he was delighted to see the public submissions made taken on board at the Part 8 stage.

The development was officially proposed by Cllr Sean O'Brien and seconded by Cllr Declan Harvey.