Council confirms timeline for resurfacing of High Street in Tullamore in streetscape works update

Offaly County Council has confirmed a timeline for the resurfacing of High Street in Tullamore in an update on the streetscape works in the town.

According to the council, the road resurfacing of High Street will be carried out in September once all ESB undergrounding and pole removal has been completed. Once the ESB has completed its work, the existing overhead wires and poles will be removed from this section of the street.

The council also stated that works on Bridge Street will be completed in August.

Work in William Street will commence in August at the junction of William Street and Church Street. Church Street will be closed to facilitate works for a three week period commencing on Tuesday, August 6.

Work on the O’Connor Square phase of the project is due to commence in August which will run concurrently with works continuing on the William Street phase of the project. Work will commence on the south side of O'Connor Square and a one-way traffic system will be in place entering O'Connor square travelling south towards the Tanyard only for the duration of this phase.

Work has also commenced on the pedestrian bridge over the Tullamore river linking Millennium Square on Main Street to the Bridge Centre car park. The bridge foundations were constructed in May and the steel structure is currently being fabricated for delivery to site and installation in August.