Offaly students awarded DCU Sports Scholarship for GAA

Two Offaly students were presented with the Dublin City University Sports Scholarship in recognition for their contribution to GAA both with the university and their clubs.

Amy Gavan Mangan received her scholarship for Ladies Football. Amy is a third year student in DCU. Shane Tierney received his scholarship for Gaelic Football. Shane is a second year Arts student.

Speaking at this year’s Sports Scholarships, the President of DCU Professor Brian MacCraith addressed the attendees:

“The awarding of these scholarships is a recognition that DCU’s high-performance athletes need support in order to successfully balance the demands of their sporting and academic commitments. The award takes into account not just their individual sporting achievements. It also recognises the valuable contribution they make to the DCU community through their activities with our sports clubs, such as coaching and mentoring fellow students.”

Sport Scholarships were introduced in DCU in 1996 in the form of GAA sport scholarships.

The programme in DCU offers a wide range of support services for talented athletes as part of a balanced approach to training, performance and academic excellence. The programme is athlete led and grades support depending on the athlete's achievement, potential and need, with the objective of remaining flexible to support the diverse needs of athletes.