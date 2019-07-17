Permission to be sought to increase height of wind turbines in Offaly

A company is set to apply for permission to increase the height of some wind turbines in Offaly.

Gaeltech Energy Developments Cloghan Ltd intend to apply for permission amend previously granted permission for the development at Steonestown, Kilcamin, Crancreagh and Derrinlough.

The company is seeking to increase the overall height of the wind turbines from 150 metres to 169 metres. It is also seeking to realign wind farm access tracks and underground cabling and increase the maximum height of a meteorological mast to 100.5 metres.

The original permission for the development from Offaly County Council (REF: 14/188) allowed for the construction of nine wind turbines on the site.