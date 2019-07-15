Shane Lowry paired with five time major winner and handed early start for opening round at The Open

Offaly's Shane Lowry has been drawn to play alongside a five time Major Winner for the first two rounds of The Open which takes place at Royal Portrush this week.

Shane will play alongside American Phil Mickelson and South African Branden Grace and the trio will be on the course at 7.52am on Thursday.

Padraig Harrington, Matt Fitzpatrick and Andrew Putnam tee off at 7.30am while Rory McIlroy will play alongside Paul Casey and Gary Woodland and they are on course at 10.09am. Tiger Woods, Matthew Wallace and Patrick Reed are on the course at 3.10pm

Some of the other groups to watch are on course at the following times.

6.35am – Darren Clarke, James Sugrue (A), Charley Hoffman

9.14am – Henrik Stenson, Xander Schauffele, Graeme McDowell

9.58am – Francesco Molinari, Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau

10.20am – Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler, Kevin Kisner

12.53pm – Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas, Thorbjorn Olesen

1.04pm – Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen, Shubhankar Sharma

1.26pm – Jordan Spieth, Marc Leishman, Danny Willett

2.48pm – Tony Finau, Lucas Bjerregaard, Justin Rose

2.59pm – Dustin Johnson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

3.21pm – Jon Rahm, Matt Kuchar, Patrick Cantlay