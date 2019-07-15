Boy (9) in serious condition in hospital following Offaly road crash

Gardaí at Tullamore are investigating the circumstances of a serious collision involving a cyclist and motorist in Co Offaly.

The collision occurred at approximately 2pm on Sunday when a nine-year-old boy was struck by a car while cycling on a minor road at Heathfield, Pollagh.

He was treated at the scene and airlifted to Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin.

He has since been transferred to Temple Street Hospital where his condition is understood to be serious. The driver of the car was not injured.

The scene has been examined by Garda Forensic Collison Investigators and enquires are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.