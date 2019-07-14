Driver faces court after car seized by gardaí in Roscommon

Picture - GardaTraffic

A driver in Roscommon town was stopped by gardaí earlier today, Friday July 12, with their car seized after a series of offences were noticed.
Upon inspecting the vehicle gardaí found that it had no NCT or tax, while the driver also had no insurance.
As a result, the Toyota Avensis was seized by gardaí and the driver will now appear before the courts. 