Driver faces court after car seized by gardaí in Roscommon
A driver in Roscommon town was stopped by gardaí earlier today, Friday July 12, with their car seized after a series of offences were noticed.
Upon inspecting the vehicle gardaí found that it had no NCT or tax, while the driver also had no insurance.
As a result, the Toyota Avensis was seized by gardaí and the driver will now appear before the courts.
Driver stopped in Roscommon town. No insurance, tax or NCT on vehicle. Vehicle seized and court to follow. pic.twitter.com/TzqXTRghfj— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 12, 2019
