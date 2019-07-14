Weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week

The weather forecast for Ireland for the week from Met Eireann is for it to turn unsettled with showery conditions early in the week followed by a spell of rain on Wednesday clearing again to scattered showers on Thursday and Friday.

The weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann states that Monday morning will be dry and mostly sunny, but cloud will increase through the afternoon and isolated showers breaking out across the country. Highest temperatures of 20 to 23 degrees in light southerly breezes. There will be a few showers on Monday night. It will be mild with lowest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in light southerly or variable breezes.

The weather forecast for Tuesday for Ireland states that there will be scattered showers on Tuesday with the odd heavy one and some bright or sunny spells. Top temperatures will reach 19 to 22 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly breezes.

Showers will become isolated on Tuesday night. Becoming cloudy with outbreaks of rain spreading into Atlantic coastal counties towards morning. It will stay mild with lowest temperatures around 11 to 14 degrees in light southwest to westerly breezes backing southerly towards morning.

According to the latest weather forecast, Wednesday will be a cloudy day with rain in the west spreading gradually further eastwards during the day in a moderate southerly breeze, fresh and gusty along Atlantic coasts. The rain will turn persistent in the afternoon and evening, especially in the west and northwest. Top temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees, coolest in the northwest. Wednesday night rain will clear eastwards to isolated showers and some clear spells.

The weather forecast for Thursday is for some sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy or prolonged in the north. Top temperatures will be around 17 to 20 degrees in a moderate westerly breeze. Thursday night showers will become isolated.

Friday is likely to continue unsettled with scattered showers and top temperatures in the high teens.