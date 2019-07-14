Tullamore Musical Society to stage stunning Michael Collins drama

Tullamore Musical Society are delighted to announce their 2021 production of ‘Michael Collins: A Musical Drama' with music and lyrics by the late Bryan Flynn.

Tullamore Musical Society are anticipating that this will be their first production in the Community Arts Centre which recently received a funding boost through an Offaly County Council loan.

This would make this Tullamore Musical Society's first production in 66 years in a theatre and they are delighted to have selected such a mammoth show for this momentous occasion.

The musical of Michael Collins tells the intrinsically fascinating story of the emergence of the Irish nation and heightens its power by setting it to music performed by live musicians.

This powerful musical, which has been highly received throughout the country will vividly bring to life the events of the 1916 Rising, the War of Independence and the Irish Civil War.

However, this musical drama is ultimately an intimate human story focusing on the interwoven plight of four extraordinary characters: Michael Collins, his adversary Eamon de Valera, his close friend and colleague Harry Boland, and the object of his affections, Kitty Kiernan.

TMS are delighted to have two massive shows over the next two years, especially two shows of polar opposite themes and music.

Next year’s 2020 production will bring Elle Woods to Tullamore in Legally Blonde the Musical, followed by Mr Collins in 2021 in Michael Collins: A Musical Drama.