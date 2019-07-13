The weather forecast for Ireland for tomorrow from Met Eireann is for a dry and sunny with temperatures reaching into the mid 20s.

The weather forecast from Met Eireann states that Sunday, will be a dry and sunny day, with just a few clouds forming over the eastern half of the country in light northeast to easterly breezes. It will be very warm with top temperatures reaching 20 to 25 degrees, coolest along the eastern and northern coasts in onshore breezes.

Staying dry countrywide on Sunday night with good clear spells. A few shallow mist and fog patches may form in the light east to southeast or variable breezes. Minimum temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

The weather forecast for Monday from Met Eireann is for another warm day with highs of 20 to 23 degrees in light to moderate southerly breezes. Many places will be dry for much of the day with a mix of cloudy and sunny intervals, but a few light showers will likely break out as the day goes on. Monday night will see variable cloud amounts and clear spells with patchy rain moving in off the Atlantic. A mild night with lows of 12 to 14 degrees.