Offaly punter wins €8,000 from incredible €0.25 bet

A punter from Offaly is celebrating the perfect start to the weekend after scooping a whopping four figure sum from the smallest of lotto bets.

The customer placed their ambitious wager in a BoyleSports shop in Offaly on Friday and struck a €0.25 cent accumulator on four numbers to be drawn in the EuroMillions Plus draw on Friday evening at mammoth odds of 33,000/1.

The punter was waiting on numbers 6, 10, 16 and 44 to land and all four incredibly rolled out, meaning they were able to return to the shop and walk out with a jaw-dropping profit of €8,250.

Lawrence Lyons, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “We have to congratulate the County Offaly native on their big win and we’ve no doubt they’ll be basking in the glory having parted with only €0.25 cent for the pleasure.”