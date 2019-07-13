Industrial unit described as having great potential' for sale in Offaly

A large industrial unit, described as having 'great potential' has hit the market in Offaly.

The unit, located at Midland Gateway Business Park in Mount Lucas between Edenderry and Daingean, extends to 25,000 sq.ft (2,322 sq.m).

It has a concrete floor and stands on a site of circa 0.62 hectares (1.53 acres).

The site has great potential for a large industrial unit or to be subdivided into a number of industrial units.

It is superbly located within the Mountlucas/Midland Gateway Business Park easily accessible to the towns of Tullamore & Edenderry, which is around 11km away.

A price is available on application. The property is being sold by Heffernan Auctioneers.