Offaly company signs ticketing deal with Scottish Premier League side

Offaly-based ticketing company Future Ticketing has agreed a deal with Scottish soccer outfit Dundee United.

Future Ticketing is to become the ticketing solutions provider to Dundee United FC ahead of the 2019/20 SPFL Championship and they join fellow Scottish clubs St Johnstone FC and Montrose FC as the company expands its customer base.

The company, based in Tullamore, lists the current League of Ireland Champions and FAI Cup holders Dundalk FC as one of its partners as well as Bohemians FC, Shamrock Rovers FC of the League of Ireland plus Crusaders FC and Institute FC of the Northern Irish league and Scottish based clubs St.Johnstone and Montrose Football club among others.

Liam Holton, CEO of Future Ticketing, said, "We are very excited to work with United as their new ticketing provider. Dundee United FC is one of Scotland's leading football clubs who are making great strides both on and off the field."

"Future Ticketing aims to improve the fan experience with the Club and are committed to giving the Club's passionate and loyal fans a new ticketing journey that starts with booking their tickets online and ends with a seamless match experience at Tannadice Park. We look forward to great days at Dundee United FC."

The Club's Managing Director, Mal Brannigan commented, "Dundee United is pleased to announce Future Ticketing as its new ticketing software partner after an extensive search. The Club has started a substantial investment programme on being able to engage more with our fanbase and Future Ticketing's software will be a key partner in helping us to do that."

"I am confident that anyone who uses the ticket purchasing system will see a material improvement in the experience, whether it is to buy a season ticket or a match day ticket. The open approach that Future Ticketing illustrated to problem-solving when challenged and the ongoing developments within its software were fundamental in making the decision."

Future Ticketing continues to grow in the football ticketing industry fulfilling a range of demands including a solution that could improve fan experience, enable live mobile sales, manage membership, increase digital sales, eliminate fraud and facilitate quick access for large attendances at multiple turnstiles.

In addition, football club management have full control to change ticket prices and matches instantly, monitor sales, revenue and access control in real time.

Outside of the football industry, Future Ticketing is also a ticketing provider for some of Ireland’s largest visitor attractions Book of Kells and Spike Island to sell millions of tickets online in over 133 countries worldwide.