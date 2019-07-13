REVEALED: The opening day for new JYSK store in the Midlands

The open date has been revealed for the new JYSK homewares store in the Midlands.

Construction work started on branch in Laois, at Laois Shopping Centre in Portlaoise in mid May.

JYSK, pronounced 'yusk' will be in a long-vacant 1,000sqm unit on the external lower ground floor.

It is now understood that the opening date is to be Thursday August 8. The shop will employ 13 staff.

The international Danish based company, similar in style to Ikea, announced its advance into Ireland earlier this year. Portlaoise is one of four branches to open this year, with 15 to open around Ireland by 2020, creating 200 jobs.