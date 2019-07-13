The weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann for the weekend is for it to be dry and settled with plenty of sunshine and temperatures reaching as high as 25 degrees.

The weather forecast for Saturday is for it to be a dry day with cloudy skies in most parts at first, but brightening up gradually, with sunny spells developing. Maximum temperatures 17 to 23 degrees, coolest on the Ulster coast, in light to moderate northwesterly breezes.

Saturday night will remain dry, with mostly clear skies. A little cooler than recent nights, with minimum temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees. A few mist patches may form towards dawn, in light north to northeast or variable breezes.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday from Met Eireann is for a dry and mostly sunny day, with just a little patchy, fair weather cloud. Very warm in most areas, with maximum temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees, but a little cooler on eastern and northern coasts, with light east to northeast or variable breezes.

Staying dry countrywide on Sunday night with good clear spells. A few shallow mist and fog patches may form in the light east to southeast or variable breezes. Minimum temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

The weather forecast for Monday is for another warm day with highs of 20 to 23 degrees in light to moderate southerly breezes. Many places will be dry for much of the day with a mix of cloudy and sunny intervals, but a few light showers will likely break out as the day goes on. Monday night will see variable cloud amounts and clear spells with patchy rain moving in off the Atlantic. A mild night with lows of 12 to 14 degrees.