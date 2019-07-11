Weekend tickets to get you into any and all championship matches in Offaly this weekend now on sale

Weekend tickets available for all championship matches in Offaly

If you are heading out and about to championship matches in Offaly this weekend, you can avail of a ticket that will get you into all games of your choosing this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The idea was originally floated by Brian Carroll last year.

The ticket is priced at €15 and will offer a great opportunity for hurling fans in the county to see any number of games. 

Tickets are available from shops, clubs and individuals right across the county.