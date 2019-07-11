Weekend tickets to get you into any and all championship matches in Offaly this weekend now on sale
Weekend tickets available for all championship matches in Offaly
If you are heading out and about to championship matches in Offaly this weekend, you can avail of a ticket that will get you into all games of your choosing this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The idea was originally floated by Brian Carroll last year.
I’d like to see some initiative in place for @Offaly_GAA supporters attending multiple games over the weekend. €10 per game is steep if you want to attend a couple of games. A €15 weekend pass would surely suffice? @MidlandsSport— Brian Carroll (@BrianCarroll13) August 13, 2018
The ticket is priced at €15 and will offer a great opportunity for hurling fans in the county to see any number of games.
Tickets are available from shops, clubs and individuals right across the county.
