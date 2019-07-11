Offaly singer to perform at highly-anticipated Cut Loose Festival

Offaly country star Colin Kenny will be performing on Sunday, July 21 at the Cut Loose Festival in Holycross in Co Tipperary.

The event attracts thousands of revellers every year and the barber from Banagher is sure to draw a huge audience.

Other Singers on the line up are, Clodagh Lalor, Keith & Lorraine, Louise Morrissey, Micheal English & Nathan Carter to name a few. Performers will be supported by the fantastic Conquerors band on the day.

Colin is delighted to be added to the Cut Loose Festival and is very privileged to be among such talent.

Now that the Offaly man is living in Borrisokane in Tipperary, he is delighted to represent the area where he lives and works.

Colin hails from the town of Banagher and the town is very proud of Colin's achievements to date.

Tickets are on Sale on www.tickets.ie and local Supervalu & Centra stores. The gates open at 11am and tickets are €20 plus booking fee.