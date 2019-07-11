Tullamore Court Hotel pays tribute to Brendan Grace

The Tullamore Court Hotel has joined the many people offering condolences and paying tribute to iconic comedian Brendan Grace.

The Dubliner passed away overnight after a short battle with lung cancer having spent more than 50 years in the entertainment business. He was 68 years old.

"We are all deeply saddened to hear of the recent passing of Brendan Grace," the Tullamore Court Hotel said.

"We have been lucky enough to have got to work with Brendan over the last number of years and he was always a true gentleman. And what a talented man he was."

"We would like to pass our deepest sympathies to his wife Eileen, family, friends and to his management team Tom and Brian at this very difficult time."