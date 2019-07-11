WATCH: Michael Duignan and Davy Russell renew Offaly/Cork rivalry

The Offaly hurlers had some great battles in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

They beat us in 1999; we beat them in 2000. It was an epic period for hurling and both teams were right at the centre of it.

Now, one of the best players of the late 1990s, Michael Duignan, has renewed the rivalry, but it's all for a great cause.

.@_Davy_Russel_ getting a few tips from @DuignanMichael during a training session ahead of @Hurling4cancer 13 August 6pm St Conleth’s Pk⚾️⚾️⚾️ pic.twitter.com/Fdd1Z2H45p July 10, 2019

He met champion Irish jockey, Cork man Davy Russell, at the launch of Hurling For Cancer, a wonderful charity fundraiser taking place in St Conleth's Park, Newbridge on August 13.

The pair exchanged words as Davy jokingly accused Duignan of hating Cork as he slipped on the red and white.

They then embraced as Duignan and other hurling legends imparted their skills on the participants from other sporting codes.

The event is always popular as the worlds of horse racing, GAA and entertainment come together to race money for cancer charities.

You can find out more on the Hurling For Cancer social media channels.