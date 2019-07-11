Legendary Offaly singer pays tribute to Brendan Grace

Offaly singing legend Johnny McEvoy has expressed his deep sadness at the passing of his old friend Brendan Grace.

The iconic comedian died overnight following a short battle with lung cancer. He was 68.

Banagher's Johnny McEvoy described the Dubliner as "a true Irish legend" in an emotional tribute on Thursday afternoon.

"I am devastated and greatly saddened by the news."

"We travelled many a long road together and enjoyed many a great night. It was a great privilege knowing you and I wish you well on your final journey," he said.

RTE are planning to air a documentary made to celebrate Brendan Grace's 50th year in show business in 2018 tonight at 10.15pm.

Tributes have been flooding in from across the world for one of Ireland's original funny men.